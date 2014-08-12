MediaTek announces first LTE SoC for Europe, debuts in Vodafone Smart 4 power

MediaTek has announced that its first LTE System on a Chip is now commercially available in Europe.

The quad-core SoC is LTE capable, meaning handsets with the chip on board can benefit from superfast 4G download speeds which are increasingly being rolled out by the big networks across the UK.

The company promises the chip will deliver excellent multitasking and multimedia capabilities, and is affordable so will allow for some nicely priced new smartphones.

And indeed the first device to use the new chip in Europe is Vodafone's Smart 4 power handset (pictured above), which has a 5in screen with a 960 x 540 resolution, 1GB of RAM, a 5 megapixel camera, and runs Android 4.4. And it has LTE support, of course, courtesy of the 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek processor.

Siegmund Redl, VP and General Manager of Corporate Marketing, MediaTek Europe, commented: "We are excited to see MediaTek's first commercially available LTE solution in Europe. This shows our commitment to enabling consumers to have more choice and accessibility when it comes to high-performing LTE technology."

He added: "We believe in developing inclusive, high-performing products that provide limitless opportunities for consumers to realise their potential to be an Everyday Genius."