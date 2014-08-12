Mobile app of the day: Vivino Wine Scanner

Here's the thing about wine. It can be great when supped with the right foods, enhancing both the food and itself, but with the wrong foods it can be awful. How do you know what's what? Well, some people are really good at remembering details of different grape varieties and wines. Good for them. For the rest of us, there's Vivino Wine Scanner.

Scan a bottle of wine and the app can tell you what food it complements, and it will also give you information about pricing and reviews. It claims to draw on a community of more than 4.5 million wine lovers, no less.

If you let the app know where you are it can help you find the best rated wines in shops near you, and if you use it to research wines you can create a wish-list. You can get personalised recommendations based on your tastes, and of course there are the usual social sharing features.

All this comes in the free version. Take the in-app purchase route to the Pro version and you can manage your own wine cellar with this software. And really, anyway, such a comprehensive app as this one deserves the small in-app purchase price (of £2.99) as a gesture of support.

Click here to download Vivino for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

Product: Vivino Wine Scanner

OS: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Price: Free