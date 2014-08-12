O2 launches new mobile tariff geared at public sector

Telecoms giant O2 has launched a new mobile tariff specifically for public and third sector organisations.

It will be available to anybody who works in the public sector, regardless of department or location.

Known as “No. 10,” the 4G pricing plan includes the Nokia Lumia 365 or Samsung Galaxy, unlimited calls and texts, up to 5GB of data and flexibility on the number of connections under the contract for £10 a month.

According to O2, the new tariff represents its commitment to enable cost-effective connectivity on the go.

“We recognise the increasing pressure on the public and third sectors to save money and increase productivity and the No. 10 proposition has been built to respond to these exact two things,” claimed Bill D’Arcy, managing director of public sector at the telecoms firm.

“By giving public sector workers access to the latest digital technology, we can ensure citizens are being served by the government in the best possible way.

“For example, by giving doctors the technology to deliver remote diagnoses to patients or by delivery vital information citizens through new channels, such as mobile apps,” he added.

Time, money and resources “saved”

The tariff will be made available under Lot 6 of the Public Services Network (PSN) framework, costing a flat rate of £10 per month per connection.

According to O2, this helps drive cost savings and increase time and resources for public sector organisations.

Those subscribing to No. 10 will be supported by fully verified data-wipes of existing handsets, the ability to recycle old devices and a “seamless” transition from old to new services.