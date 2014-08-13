5 key strategies for successful mobile engagement

Today, organisations interact with their customers through many digital and non-digital channels. Because different opportunities exist for each channel, companies must adopt a detailed approach that delivers relevant experiences across customer touchpoints.

Highlights include:

  • The mobile conversation
  • The current state of customer engagement
  • The mobile consumer
  • Challenges of the mobile market
  • Meeting the demands of mobile
  • Providing consumers with a seamless and integrated experience across all channels
  • Helping organisations to know each of their customers as individuals
  • Sending relevant, timely promotions to each customer
  • Outfitting IBM clients with simple, but feature-rich, self-service capabilities
  • Giving each customer a flawless and thoughtful brand experience
  • Engaging mobile customers with IBM
  • Why IBM?