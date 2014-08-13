Box Notes arrives on Android with new features

Box Notes is finally available across Android phones, months after it first appeared on the iPhone and iPad.

The update also incorporates a host of other new features including expiration dates for shared links and more detailed administration tools.

Box users on the Android platform can update to version 3.2 to receive the new features.

According to Box Notes product manager, Jonathan Berger, the tool will provide users with features present in the web version of the app, as well as additional options to increase productivity, such as recently opened files and advanced settings for shared URLs.

The updated app also includes the option of creating to-do lists and support for more languages as well.

The new admin tools can control who has permission to view files, such as only allowing access within the user's company. Admins can also set expiration dates and prevent others from downloading the file.

The enterprise admin console has also received an upgrade, particularly with regards to the Mobile tab, according to Box's mobile product manager, Simon Tan.

"Now, you can prevent content from being opened into untrusted third-party applications, disallow copying text to the system clipboard or block automatic uploads from a device," he said.

"These controls will be available on your Box admin console within the next few days and will work with both Box for Android and iOS v3.2 and up."