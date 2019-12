With wi-fi printing, Apple Airprint and 1200 x 600 dpi, the HP Officejet 6600 is an all-in-one printer that offers quality features for good value.

And at £59.99 - that's 29 per cent off the usual price - it's even better value thanks to PC World.

There's no wires here, making the 6600 perfect for the contemporary home office.

You can also print up to 14 pages per minute.

Check out the deal here.