Mobile app of the day: BBM (BlackBerry Messenger)

BlackBerry Messenger is one of the things that made BlackBerry. Okay, so the handset maker is in the doldrums now, but once its free messenger service was the darling of the "yoof", and it remains popular. Android and iPhone apps have been recently updated, and the app has made its first appearance, as a beta, on Windows Phone.

What can you do with BBM? Well, what can't you do might be an easier question to answer. So, provided you and your chums are all on BBM you can share pictures, lists, appointments and more within groups – a great way to keep up to date with a sports team or a bunch of chums. You can hold multi-person chats so several people can join in discussing where to meet up next Thursday or what movie to see next. You can share photos and text messages and your status.

BBM also has some nice privacy controls – you use PINs instead of phone numbers or email addresses, and that puts you in control of who can reach you.

Click here to download BBM for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

Product: BBM (BlackBerry Messenger)

OS: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Price: Free