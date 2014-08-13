New Yo features brings Twitter-like user experience to infamous app

Yo, the one word messaging app. has released an update for iOS which could be useful for brands and news organisations, as it allows users to send links.

The update includes the feature Yo Link, which allows users to send their subscribers a link from their clipboard.

This means that users can send a link to all their subscribers via the medium of Yo blast, which could have potential benefits for news websites and brands.

The update follows an investment of $1 million (£586,727) in the app in June.

Arbel, the creator of Yo said , "News websites can now offer not only getting instant Yo notifications when a story breaks, but also attach the story itself and readers can open it in a frictionless and convenient way."

The update also includes a new index, which means users can browse for other services within Yo.

Users can also now create hashtags, and unlike Twitter, a tally of how many times the hashtag has been used will be displayed underneath it. Just like Twitter, the more yos a hashtag gets, the more likely it will end up trending.

The update could also make it easier for users to know who they are subscribed to, as they can now add their real name and a photo to their profile.

By swiping right on a Yo username, users will be able to see more detailed profile information.