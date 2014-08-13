PSN market growth likely, report suggests

The Public Services Network (PSN) market is set to grow, according to a new report by market research firm Kable.

The PSN intends to provide a secure, safe network where the public sector can safely share services.

The Network had a rocky start – a number of local authorities had trouble reaching security compliance requirements – but it is now moving forward as all of London’s councils are now online.

Read more: O2 launches new mobile tariff geared at public sector

The Kable Study, Update on the PSN, looks at the future procurement opportunities offered by the Network.

It claims that the programme so far has been successful in establishing the standards for a public sector shared network – but much of this success comes from the suppliers helping to promote and establish PSN.

However, the report claims PSN frameworks have been less successful, stating that achieving compliances and winning a place has been costly and troublesome.

It adds that when returns are not what was originally promised, suppliers who may have initially supported such frameworks will eventually focus their resources elsewhere.

The Kable document also notes that the new Network Services framework – previously known as Public Sector Telecommunications Service (PSTS) – is due to arrive this autumn.

“All businesses, big and small, need a chance”

According to the report, this project must encourage supplier diversity and make it easy for all businesses to do public sector work.

It acknowledges that the Cabinet Office will reap the most benefits from using the experience of larger companies and the agility of smaller ones.

The report claims its intention is to clarify understanding of the PSN market, concluding that the Network hits a number of necessary criteria for money.

It says the PSN is saving money, sharing services and increasing collaboration, which is down to supplier expertise, innovation and co-operation.