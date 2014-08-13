Sage 50 accounting software comes to the cloud

Sage is offering a cloud-based version of its Sage 50 accounts to customers across mobiles, tablets and desktops.

The latest version will sport an enhanced interface and subscription pricing, with the firm claiming that the updates include the "biggest changes ever made to the flagship software."

Read more: Sage Secrets to my Success startup event as it happened

The transition to the cloud will enable the software to process more than 1.5 million transactions without compromising the performance of the SaaS offering. The number of concurrent users that are able to access the same data has also increased to 20.

The cloud platform will also include its own Sage Drive storage allowing users to share data securely and enabling businesses to share information internally and with accountants and other third party organisations.

The service also aims to improve productivity with its one-click navigation tool that provides instant access to any ledger and the backup manager which saves data without requiring all users to log off.

Additional features also include a Tracker app to instantly analyse data such as top level sales, purchase and bank position and a Mobile Sales app that allows sales reps to create quotes, orders and invoices more easily.

Lee Perkins, managing director for startup and small businesses at Sage UK said that the new service would provide a more collaborative service, particularly for businesses that had not previously considered cloud solutions.

"Working closely with our customers and accounting partners, every new feature has been designed to make life easier for both accountants and small business users, giving them even greater insight, control and confidence. This will transform the day-to-day operation of thousands of firms across the UK."

Read more: Could your SMB benefit from using accounting software?

Users will be able to purchase the offering via a one off licence fee or on subscription from £25 per month.