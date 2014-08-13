Vodafone confirms Samsung Galaxy Alpha metal-framed smartphone availability

Vodafone stores in the UK will be among the first to start selling the new Samsung Galaxy Alpha metal-framed smartphone that comes out next month.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Alpha available for pre-order… before the smartphone’s been officially announced

The smartphone, which was officially announced earlier, doesn’t have a firm release date at Vodafone and customers are urged to keep an eye on the Vodafone Social for more details on the launch including pricing and the date.

Vodafone customers will be able to buy the device in charcoal black, dazzling white, frosted gold and sleek silver with tariffs to be announced in due course.

Samsung finally unveiled the long rumoured device earlier today and it is, in essence, a metal version of the popular top-of-the-range Galaxy S5 smartphone except with a slightly lower specification.

It has a 4.7in display with a 1,280 x 720 resolution, an octa-core chip [quad 1.9GHz and quad 1.3GHz] as well as 2GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel camera on the back of the device. Each handset can also handle 4G LTE, NFC and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The model, which has been rumoured since even before the Galaxy S5 was released, is designed to address the latter’s faltering fortunes against Apple’s iPhone 5S and 5C in the sales charts.

It meant the company’s mobile arm suffered a huge drop of 30 per cent in profits and pushed Samsung to break with its plastic tradition to release a smartphone with a metallic finish.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Alpha: Smartphone with metal body to launch next month?

Samsung is widely expected to release the device to stores at some point in the early part of September so that it can face off with Apple’s iPhone 6, which is almost certain to be released in the same month.