Amazon invests in reputable digital marketing company Acquia that has Pinterest, Mercedes Benz and Warner Music as clients

Amazon has reached in its deep pockets to invest an undisclosed amount in a digital business startup known as Acquia that is hosted on its own Amazon Web Services cloud.

The investment is unusual in so that it has been made by the company itself and not CEO Jeff Bezos and it adds to the $100 million [£60 million] that has already been sourced by the digital marketing company.

Its most recent funding round closed back in May with $50 million [£30 million] sourced from a variety of investors including Sigma Partners and New Enterprise Associates, and Amazon is remaining tight-lipped on how much it has invested.

"We are pleased to help further the development of Acquia's digital engagement solutions," said Jeff Blackburn, senior VP of business development for Amazon.com. "Acquia on AWS helps organizations of all sizes leverage cloud computing to power fast and reliable digital experiences at scale."

Acquia wants to use the money to help accelerate the development of an open cloud platform for content, community and commerce specifically geared towards enterprises.

The firm has worked with various reputable brands such as Pinterest, Mercedes Benz, Stanford University and Warner Music Group, and those companies use Acquia to create new revenue streams, bring down costs and engage more with audiences.

Over the past 12 months the firm has introduced a range of new products to help companies unify content including Acquia Lift for testing and personalisation, Acquia Cloud Site Factory for site management, and Acquia Campaign Cloud for personalised digital marketing campaigns.