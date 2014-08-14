Chelsea star Eden Hazard asks Google to "forget" his most disappointing World Cup performance

When the 2014 World Cup kicked-off in June, Belgium's golden generation were many fans' dark horses to win the tournament, with Eden Hazard the talisman capable of taking them to their first title.

However, following his side's quarter-final exit at the hands of Argentina, Hazard has now asked Google to help him forget his own disappointing performance during Belgium's 1-0 defeat.

According to The Metro, the Chelsea wideman has requested that all references to his performance in the match are removed from the search engine's results under the European Union's "right to be forgotten" ruling.

In a disappointing performance, the winger's only action of note was receiving a yellow card for a studs-up challenge, before being substituted for Nacer Chadli in the second half.

Citing a Belgian news outlet, Lavenir, the report claims that Hazard has asked for the removal of any negative portrayals of his display, including any rating that saw him score lower than four out of 10 and any reference to him as one of the tournament's flops.

While this is perhaps one of the more trivial implications of the recent EU ruling, the debate over the "right to be forgotten" versus the right to free speech is one that shows little sign of abating.

Earlier this year, it was ruled that Google must remove from its search results "inadequate, irrelevant or outdated" information about an organisation or individual, if requested to do so.

The search engine giant has already expressed its disappointment over the ruling, with critics arguing that it amounts to Internet censorship.