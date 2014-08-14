Facebook introduces cross-device reporting for ads

Facebook has launched a cross-device reporting tool, allowing marketers to see where impressions and conversions happen, across both the web and mobile apps.

If you select "Edit Columns" in Facebook Ad Reports, there is now a "Cross-Device" option in the left-hand menu.

Facebook has always tracked ad conversion across devices, but the new addition allows advertisers to see users moving across devices before they convert.

For a scenario in which this would be useful, take this one suggested by Facebook:

"Imagine seeing an ad for a product on your mobile phone while in line at the bank. Do you immediately make a purchase on your phone? Probably not. But perhaps you go back to your office later that day and buy on your desktop computer. Such cross-device conversions are becoming increasingly common as people move between their phones, tablets and desktop computers to interact with businesses."

Users are hopping from device to device every day, meaning a purchase prompted by an ad on a PC may be completed later on a mobile or vice versa.

In a US study, Facebook found that 32 per cent of those that were interested in a mobile Facebook ad converted within 28 days via desktop.

Mobile ad impressions that disappear into the ether are no good to brands, so this is a valuable addition to their online marketing tools.