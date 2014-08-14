First reversible Type-C USB interface finalised

The design for the new USB Type-C, the first reversible USB interface, has been finalised.

Users will no longer have to worry about which way round their USB cable is before plugging it into a device.

The designers of the new interface have stated that it is "robust enough for laptops and tablets," but small enough to work with mobiles. The new USB cables will not connect to current USB ports however.

It will also be some time before consumers can experience the Type-C cables themselves, as the matching ports will need to be included in new devices.

Brad Saunders, chairman of the USB 3.0 Promoter Group said that "interest in the USB Type-C connector has not only been global, but cross-industry as well."

Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Microsoft, Renesas, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments have all been involved in the development of next generation USB technology and have passed the specifications back to the non-profit USB Implementers Forum.

"This specification is the culmination of an extensive, co-operative effort among industry leaders to standardise the next generation USB connector as a long-lasting, robust solution," Saunders added.

The Type-C standard will be similar in size to a MicroUSB adapter, but will provide much faster data transfer speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second.

Tom Bonola, part of the USB 3.0 Promoter Group, said in an interview with the BBC, "In addition to the trend of smaller and more mobile devices driving reduced connector sizes, customers expect ease of use, excellent performance, and high reliability in connectivity solutions."

USB cables were first introduced in the mid-1990s, but prior to the latest update could only be plugged in one way.