Google’s Nexus 6 specs revealed: A powerhouse handset

The specs on Google's upcoming Nexus 6 handset have allegedly been spilled, or at least there's a good likelihood that a benchmark which has popped up online has given us all the details we need to know.

This follows an earlier leak of a benchmark of the "Motorola Shamu", with an AnTuTu benchmark now being spotted by Expert Reviews for the "Google Shamu", which is very likely the Nexus 6 (the handset being made by Motorola). This benchmarked handset is running Android L, and given that the Nexus device will launch with Google's new incarnation of Android, it's a pretty safe bet that this is indeed Google's next smartphone.

And the specs are pretty drool-worthy, you'll be pleased to hear. The processor is a Snapdragon 805 running at 2.6GHz, with Adreno 420 graphics, and 3GB of RAM. As you might expect, the display has a high resolution so will need that grunt to keep it running slickly (at least with more demanding apps), and it's a 5.2in screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440.

The twin cameras are 13 megapixels and 2.1 megapixels on the front.

Pretty tasty indeed, and all running a completely unmolested brand new version of Android, of course.

Google normally launches its Nexus handset in the autumn, and last year the Nexus 5 (pictured above) arrived right at the start of November. We'd expect similar timing this time round, though we can keep our fingers crossed for October.

Google is also expected to push out a new slate, the Nexus 9 tablet (at 8.9in), and rumours that these devices will be the last hardware Google produces under the Nexus brand have recently been denied.

