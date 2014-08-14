Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets covered in bucket of icy water: Nominates Bill Gates to go next (video)

Post

by

Mark Zuckerberg

.

Mark Zuckerberg has tipped a bucket of ice water over his head on film and nominated Bill Gates to perform the stunt next.

The Facebook founder accepted the Ice Bucket Challenge - a viral ALS Association initiative - from New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

He also nominated fellow Facebook parter Cheryl Sandberg and Neflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings.

The ALS Association has reported raising more than $4 million (£2.4m) since 29 July thanks to the campaign, which has seen a host of big names take part so far.

The rules go that if the challenge is declined, then the nominated person has to donate $100 to the charity.

Macmillan Cancer support has adopted the idea in the UK, but has asked participants to donate £3 when the dare is completed.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has done it, but will Gates?