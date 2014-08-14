myMail email app most popular alternative for Android and iOS users

Despite the rise of other forms of communication, email remains one of the most popular options, particularly for business. No surprise then that there’s plenty of choice when it comes to mail apps for your mobile device.

According to data from app analytics company Distimo, the myMail app has passed other options to become the most popular alternative mail app for both Android and iOS, behind only Gmail and Yahoo Mail.

Since launching in November 2013, myMail has overtaken popular apps like Mailbox, Cloudmagic, and K-9 Mail, first taking the lead in iOS downloads in March. The latest figures show that the company's focus on design, usability, and mobile-centric email is paying off.

It's gained top position in many established markets including the USA, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Brazil, Japan, India, Spain, Mexico and Australia. In India, Brazil, Mexico and others it has more than twice as many downloads as the next most popular mail app.

Dmitry Grishin, CEO and co-founder of Mail.Ru Group, maker of myMail, says, "The future of email is mobile, and we have worked hard to build an app and client that are ready for this future. To win the top two mobile platforms worldwide so quickly and in such a decisive way proves that we're moving in the right direction. We firmly believe that smartphones and tablets are the preferred platform for email, and we're aiming to deliver the best possible experience for our users and anyone who wants a sophisticated yet simple way to manage their inbox".

{MPU PlaceholdeDesigned to appeal to both casual and power mobile email users, myMail can manage messages in Gmail, Hotmail, Live, Outlook, MSN, iCloud, AOL, Yahoo mail and my.com accounts, and it supports all IMAP and POP3-enabled mailboxes.

You can find out more on the myMail website or download the app from the Google Play or Apple App Store.

Read more: Yahoo follows Google with encryption for its email service