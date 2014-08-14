Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Twitter hacked, resigns to become a 'freelance photographer'

This week proved that even high-ranking Russian officials aren't impervious to cybercriminals, after the Russian Prime Minister's Twitter account was hacked.

The infiltrators posted a Tweet stating that the PM, Dimitry Medvedev, had resigned. Then the hackers swiftly went further still and posted messages denouncing the Vladimir Putin.

With more than 2.5 million followers, Medvedev's Russian-language feed is incredibly high-profile. As a result the incident has left the government red-faced; especially due to the nature of some of the Tweets involved.

Impersonating the Prime Minister, the hackers wrote: ""I resign. I am ashamed of the government's actions. I'm sorry."

They then swiftly followed with a Tweet claiming that Medvedev would now be pursuing a career as a freelance photographer.

More tweets followed in quick succession, including announcements that electricity would be banned and that Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, is "wrong."

The Russian government quickly confirmed the account had been hacked.

Soon after Shaltay-Botlay (a Russian hacking collective whose name translates to "Humpty Dumpty") claimed responsibility for the attack.

The hackers also claimed they had infiltrated the Gmail account and iPhones belonging to Medvedev. The group tweeted: "Several mail accounts - including the Gmail - and the content of three iPhones of a certain prime minister have randomly fallen into our hands on the internet. Details later."

The group has a history with the Russian government. Last year they managed to get hold of Putin's New Year speech and publish it before he'd managed to deliver it. Then in July, Shaltay-Botlay's Internet blog was blocked completely by the government.

Medvedev's English-language Twitter account appears to have escaped the attack unscathed.