Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 tech specs revealed

Those of you interested in the sequel to Samsung's large-screened Mega can pay attention, because the official specs have spilled out onto the net.

The tech specs come thanks to a certification of the device by TENAA in China (spotted by GSM Arena), in which the model number SM-G7508Q – the Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 – gets the stamp of approval and has the basic components listed.

So what are they? The display is a 5.98in affair, trimmed down a bit from the original Mega's 6.3in screen, with a resolution of 1280 x 720 (which sounds like it could be rather blocky, but in our review of the original handset, which had the same resolution on a larger display, we found it perfectly serviceable).

The CPU is a quad-core affair running at 1.2GHz, but unfortunately the exact processor details aren't given, so it's uncertain whether this is the 64-bit Snapdragon 410 or just the plain 400 (previous rumours have pointed to a Qualcomm 64-bit CPU, though). This is backed up by a solid 2GB of RAM.

A 13 megapixel camera is present, with a 5 megapixel front-facer for quality selfies (if that isn't an oxymoron). It'll also have 8GB of storage expandable via microSD, and 4G LTE support. All this is pretty much exactly as previously speculation dictated.

Whether the world needs yet another phablet, though, is another question. Still, our phone expert did enjoy the original Mega (pictured above), so we shall see what the verdict on the sequel is before too long, with any luck...