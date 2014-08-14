Samsung Galaxy Note 4 has tech spec leaked by retailer

The full tech spec of the Galaxy Note 4 has been posted online by a retailer over in Indonesia.

Erafone.com has stuck the device up (as spotted by the Inquirer) on its website well ahead of the Note 4's launch next month, and as of the time of writing, the listing is still present on the retailer's site (albeit the handset is listed as "sold out", ahem).

Anyway, the interesting bit of course is the fact that the full spec details have gone up with the listing. So, assuming that the Indonesian retailer has posted the genuine specs and not just made everything up, the Galaxy Note 4 comes with a 5.7in display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, powered by a Snapdragon 805 CPU and 4GB of RAM.

That's exactly what was expected from previous leakage, save for the RAM which was thought to be 3GB, not 4GB. Indeed, 3GB sounds more likely to us, so perhaps the retailer has mistyped that detail.

Erafone also reckons that the OS will be Android 4.4.3, but with the Galaxy Alpha set to launch with Android 4.4.4 at the beginning of September (when the Note 4 will be unveiled, not launched), it seems likely that the Note phablet will also carry version 4.4.4.

Other mentioned specs worth highlighting include the storage levels, with options on 16GB, 32GB and 64GB, and the 16 megapixel camera which comes with auto-focus, optical image stabilisation, and a dual-LED flash.

The Galaxy Note 4 also boasts 4G LTE support, of course, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. There's no mention of any sensors, though, and the possible heart rate sensor on the rear which was spotted in a recent leak of Note 4 images. These also showed a metal frame (a la Galaxy Alpha), though it remains to be seen if the pics are genuine.

