Samsung to showcase Smart Office platform and new enterprise printers at IFA

Samsung has announced an event at IFA which will showcase its printers, and its Smart Office platform.

The press conference will be held on 4 September at IFA over in Berlin, at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in the city to be precise.

The company will be unveiling its latest multifunction printers (MFPs) and enterprise-targeted printers, along with printing solutions that will enable a smarter, connected office environment. Samsung points to its Cloud Print as an example of the sort of thing you can expect to see, which allows for easy printing via a user's mobile phone or tablet.

The theme will be very much "smart" for Samsung at IFA, by all accounts, with not just the smart office being showcased, but also smart home technology, and of course smart TVs and smartphones.

Speaking of which, the main event in terms of the latter will be the launch of the Galaxy Note 4, which will be unveiled on 3 September, and could be on sale come 15 September. Samsung needs the Note 4, and the new Galaxy Alpha, to pull their weight given that the flagship Galaxy S5 has rather underperformed since its launch (not even managing to outsell the outgoing iPhone models, soon to be replaced by the iPhone 6).