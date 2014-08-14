Thursday Threat Report: Kovter ransomware on the rise, and a glaring Android camera vulnerability

Welcome to ITProPortal's Thursday Threat Report, where we round up the three greatest security threats facing Internet users, smooth-running enterprise, and occasionally even the survival of the world as we know it. Hold onto your hats - things are about to get scary.

Kovter

Ransomware is on the rise, with an increase in average daily infections of the Kovter infection of 153 per cent between April and May this year.

Kovter is "police ransomware" that displays fake legal warnings about pornography. At its peak of activity in June it was recording almost 44,000 infections per day. But while Kovter was thriving CryptoLocker was dealt a blow by the taking down of the GameOver Zeus botnet.

The report heralds the taking down of GoZ as a new era for cyber security and partnerships between public and private enterprises, but points out that the industry can't be complacent. Already new variants of GoZ are appearing in an attempt to re-establish the botnet.

Red handed

Worldwide theft of intellectual property is more rife now than ever before, according to new research. A study conducted by Kaspersky Lab has revealed that 21 per cent of manufacturers have suffered a loss of intellectual property (IP) within the past year.

The survey, which quizzed nearly 4,000 IT managers across 27 countries, found that manufacturers ranked "Internal Operational Information" and "Intellectual Property" as the two types of non-financial data they fear losing the most.

Android vulnerability

Android smartphone owners are being warned to be on the look out for a vulnerability that lets an attacker gain full access to a device and carry out any actions they want to.

FireEye Labs identified the new vulnerability in the new blog and dubbed it a Sidewinder Targeted Attack that can be deployed using a Google smartphone's ad libs by exploiting popular vulnerabilities. A video posted by the company explains how it can be used with a Samsung Galaxy S4 running Android 4.2.2 used to show just how the vulnerability can affect Google Android smartphones.