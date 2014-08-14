Today’s Tech: Apple sues itself, Judge slams the NSA, and someone finally invents a reversible USB cable

Apple tries to eat itself

Apple battered by furious shareholder lawsuit over illegal employee poaching deal

Apple shareholders have joined together to file a class-action lawsuit, suing Steve Jobs' estate for allegedly making illegal recruitment deals with the company's rivals.

The lawsuit accuses Apple of misleading its investors by secretly creating a hiring agreement with rival competitors which supposedly damaged the value of the tech giant.

R. Andre Klein, spokesman for the shareholders, told media "Jobs' conduct is a reminder that even widely respected businessmen can knowingly commit unlawful acts in the zealous pursuit of profits."

FISA judge slammed the NSA

Declassified: Secret court slammed NSA over 'systemic overcollection'

Recent declassified documents have revealed that the NSA's intelligence gathering policies were slammed by Judge John Bates, of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, for "systemic over-collection" of data.

The 117-page decision highlighted a number of issues with the NSA's policies, including; typographical error that would have led to two months of over-collection of data in previous court orders; the NSA sharing information with other agencies that failed to limit the use of the data purely to counterterrorism purposes; and disseminating reports with information about legal US residents without getting necessary approval to share that information.

USB kidding me

First reversible Type-C USB interface finalised

After nearly two decades of clumsily prodding USB sticks against the socket, turning the stick over multiple times, looking at the stick and then finally inserting it correctly, mankind has invented a reversible USB connector.

Brad Saunders, chairman of the USB 3.0 Promoter Group lauded the invention.

"This specification is the culmination of an extensive, co-operative effort among industry leaders to standardise the next generation USB connector as a long-lasting, robust solution." The quote suggests that the Type-C USB interface will become an industry standard.

Saunders unsurprisingly claimed that everyone is interested in the Type-C stating, "interest in the USB Type-C connector has not only been global, but cross-industry as well."

Well it's about time.