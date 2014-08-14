Twitter trolls attack Robin Williams' daughter, blaming Zelda for late actor's death

Just days after the death of Robin Williams, the much-adored comedian and actor's daughter has been bullied off social networking sites Twitter and Instagram.

As, infuriatingly, seems to be the norm these days, Internet trolls have reared their ugly heads in the aftermath of tragedy and pumped their venom towards the victims.

Zelda Williams, 25, was targeted by a group of such shameless beings this week.

She received messages blaming her for the death of her father, as well as pictures of Robin Williams with bruises superimposed around his neck, to insinuate that he hanged himself.

"I'm sorry," wrote Zelda Williams to her Twitter followers, following the abuse. "I should've risen above. Deleting this from my devices for a good long time, maybe forever. Time will tell. Goodbye."

She also asked her followers to campaign for Twitter to block the accounts in question, which have since been deleted.

The micro-blogging site has responded to the activities with a statement, issued by vice president of trust and safety, Del Harvey.

"We will not tolerate abuse of this nature on Twitter. We have suspended a number of accounts related to this issue for violating our rules and we are in the process of evaluating how we can further improve our policies to better handle tragic situations like this one. This includes expanding our policies regarding self-harm and private information, and improving support for family members of deceased users."

This is far from the first time that the site has found itself embroiled in controversy.

Just over a year ago, classicist Mary Beard, journalists Laurie Penny and India Knight, and Labour MP Stella Creasy were hit by a barrage of death and rape threats on Twitter.

The company has since introduced a "Report Abuse" button designed to get rid of the issue, but it clearly hasn't worked as hoped.

Last August, after 14-year-old Hannah Smith committed suicide as a consequence of people abusing her on Ask.fm, David Cameron called for a boycott of social networks that ignore the issue of cyber-bullying.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Twitter trolls mocked the plight of Gazan children who are being subjected to abhorrent levels of suffering in Palestine.