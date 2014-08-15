50 Cent’s SMS Audio unveils earbuds with built-in heart rate monitor

Wearable technology is about to get even more gangster after 50 Cent decided to take his SMS Audio products to the next level with new biometric earbuds that can record heart rate and improve your workout.

50 Cent hasn’t been content with simply filling your ear canal full of beats for some time and the new BioSport In-Ear earbuds are using technology from Intel to keep track of workouts without the need for multiple devices.

"With SMS Audio, we will bring smart headphones to market that eliminate the inconvenience of add-on devices with an integrated, one-device fitness accessory offering high-end style and premier sound quality for an exceptional fitness experience. This is a prime example of Intel driving innovation in wearable devices while being a forerunner in merging lifestyle and technology,” explained Michael Bell, corporate VP and general manager of the New Devices Group at Intel.

Each pair of earbuds includes biometric sensors that act as a custom heart rate monitor capable of giving a wide sample of data and an ear-hook design makes sure the earphones fit comfortably on the ear during exercise.

No batteries or charging is required as the earbuds draw power from the headphone jack and the earphones are IPX4 rated for protection against sweat and resistance to water.

Owners of the earbuds will immediately be able to use them in conjunction with RunKeeper to help track heart rate, pace, distance, elevation and calorie burn with “additional application support” planned for the future.

The earbuds are available in blue and yellow with each pair coming in a neoprene carry case that contains three sizes of ear gels and hooks, and it’s expected that they will be available in Q4 2014.