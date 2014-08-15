Android and iOS dominate smartphone market with 96 per cent share combined

There's increasingly less room for any other platform players in the smartphone world according to the latest figures from IDC for Q2 2014, with Android and iOS dominating the landscape.

In fact, Android now has a global market share of a mammoth 84.7 per cent (with the number of units shipped up a third on last year), and iOS has an 11.7 per cent share – though that was actually slightly down on last year, when Apple had a 13 per cent share. iOS shipments still grew to the tune of 12.7 per cent, though.

All that means that in total, Android and iOS have 96.4 per cent of the market – almost the entire shebang – with the third place player, Windows Phone, on just 2.5 per cent, down from 3.4 per cent last year in a disappointing result. BlackBerry is now on 0.5 per cent.

The words "two horse race" spring to mind, despite the strides Windows Phone has made with version 8.1.

In total, the amount of smartphones shipped in the quarter was 301.3 million, which was up 25 per cent year-on-year.

As for who is carving the most success out of Android's towering sales figures, that would be Samsung which is responsible for 29.3 per cent of all Android shipments. However, that's down considerably from the heights of 40 per cent which the company reached two years back.

Ramon Llamas, Research Manager with IDC's Mobile Phone team, commented: "With many of its OEM partners focusing on the sub-$200 segments, Android has been reaping huge gains within emerging markets. During the second quarter, 58.6 per cent of all Android smartphone shipments worldwide cost less than $200 off contract, making them very attractive compared to other devices. With the recent introduction of Android One, in which Google offers reference designs below $100 to Android OEMs, the proportion of sub-$200 volumes will climb even higher."

All of which begs the question – will we ever see Apple look towards this market and produce a truly budget iPhone (or at least one pitched under £400)?