Battery-saving InkCase+ enters full production after crowdsourcing over twice its target

E-Ink displays for smartphones are on the way after Oaxis’s InkCase+ concluded its Kickstarter campaign with over double the funding that it needed.

Oaxis’ 30-day campaign concluded with $207,073 [£124,066] raised from 1,516 backers and the original goal took under three hours to fall before it accelerated on to a level that saw two new rewards introduced for backers.

“The crowd-funding process has been a crazy ride for us. We are eternally grateful for the support we’ve received; we couldn’t have made it without our backers! They not only made the InkCase+ possible, but also allowed us to create the Universal FitCase, which is one of the ways we wanted to say thank you. We’re very excited about what the future holds for OAXIS and can’t wait for our backers to receive their InkCase+ in October 2014,” said MK Kuan, director of Oaxis.

The new rewards include a Universal FitCase that comes in two different versions with one designed to fit smartphones between 4.3in and 5.2in and the other 5.3in to 6.1in.

It is also now producing the cover for 10 different devices that includes the originally announced Samsung Galaxy S5 case as well as cases for the Google Nexus 5; Samsung Galaxy Note, S3, S4 and Note 2; LG G3; HTC One M8 and M7; and Sony Xperia Z.

Oaxis’s InkCase+ display is a 3.5in standalone E-Ink screen that is put inside a specially designed smartphone case to be used as a second screen that saves precious battery life despite the fact it is always on.

It communicates with the smartphone through a Bluetooth connection and its 500mAh battery gives seven days of standby life, 2,000 pages of reading or eight hours of continuous operation.

Cases are likely to retail for around $99 [£59] when released to the public and backers are set to receive the case in October 2014.