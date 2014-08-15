Daily Deals: Lenovo G505s AMD Quad-Core 15.6in Laptop for £369.95

The Lenovo G505s packs essential performance into an affordable, slim package.

With a powerful AMD A10 processor, stereo speakers and HD visuals, the Lenovo G505s is an entry level laptop full of vital features.

The AccuType keyboard has been ergonomically designed to make typing easier and to reduce errors, while Lenovo Energy Management should preserve the battery's functionality.

All the usual ports are there - HDMI, VGA, USBs and SD card.

And the price? £369.95 (down from £449.99).

Go see.

