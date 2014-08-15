HP and Google team up to oust Apple with 'Enterprise Siri'

HP and Google have struck a new partnership for the creation of a brand new digital assistant – not dissimilar to Siri – that will support the enterprise workplace.

The new assistant would directly challenge Apple's recent decision to join forces with IBM, a union that has prompted many tech firms to defensively enhance their business credentials.

Google's Android team has allegedly been negotiating with HP to create a mobile search service nicknamed "Enterprise Siri."

Read more: Man murders roommate, asks Siri where to hide the body

If rumours are true and the service is pulled off, the business voice assistant will allow employees to vocally ask their devices for company information including financial data and product inventory in a similar manner to which consumers can ask Siri for weather and traffic updates or restaurant locations.

It would mark a big step forward for Google into the enterprise space, and could perhaps be a key factor in its attempts to shake the iPhone's popularity among business owners.

In an intriguing twist, however, it would seem like Google wasn't HP's first choice. A report by The Information claims that HP was in talks with Apple to work with it on an enterprise version of Siri before the Cupertino-based company announced its partnership with IBM.

Read more: Is Apple bringing Siri to the iMac?

The report also claims that HP had previously pitched the idea of a Nexus phone aimed solely at the enterprise, complete with advanced encryption features. It didn't win over the then-Android boss Andy Rubin, however, who reportedly turned down the idea.