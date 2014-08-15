Pegatron to handle half of 4.7in iPhone 6 production?

Apparently Apple isn't favouring Foxconn as much as was previously thought when it comes to who is producing its next-gen iPhone, with Pegatron scooping a much bigger slice of the manufacturing action than was previously thought.

This does, of course, come with the usual rumour mill caveats, but the word from sources who spoke to Asian speculation peddler DigiTimes is that Pegatron will handle half of the orders for Apple's 4.7in iPhone 6. That's apparently 25 million of the 50 million units which are planned to be produced before the end of the year.

In other words, there's a 50-50 split between Foxconn and Pegatron here, whereas before it was believed that Foxconn would handle 70 per cent of the work on the 4.7in model. However, there was no new word on the phablet (5.5in version), with the previous buzz indicating Foxconn has snapped up the entire run for that device (which would be around 20 to 30 million units if previous speculation about Apple aiming to ship a total of 70 to 80 million smartphones before 2014 is out is correct).

Who knows, though – the balance of production of the phablet may also have changed, we just might not have heard about it yet. The 5.5in version is something of a tricky beast, though, given that it may have been delayed due to manufacturing difficulties – which would suggest leaving it to one supplier could be the sensible thing to do. However, even that may be an errant rumour, and the delay on the phablet version could simply be Apple staggering the launch of its devices as part of an overall sales strategy.

The iPhone 6 should be unveiled in all its glory on 9 September, probably with all manner of goodies aside from larger screen sizes, possibly including an A8 chip running at 2GHz and a tougher screen which could be a blend of sapphire and traditional glass.

For a full roundup of all the latest rumours and updates on the iPhone 6, check out our rolling live coverage.