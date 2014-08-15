Report: IT leaders should embrace ‘outside-in IT’ and the cloud to improve app deployment

Close to half of all large enterprises are struggling to produce mobile apps to an acceptable level and must try to embrace the cloud as well as “outside-in IT” in order to address the situation.

A new report from Apigee found that 45 per cent of large enterprises miss expectations on at least one of its five key measures of app deployment, which are number of apps, quality of apps, budget, business impact, and time.

The new report, entitled “Lessons from the App Master: How Some IT Departments Excel at Delivering Quality Apps”, focused on IT executives at large enterprises that have tried to deploy apps and it discovered that new methods of working must be embraced.

“We’ve found that those who are succeeding in app deployment have a strikingly different approach to their IT departments. They recognise the strategic value of leveraging external expertise to maximise their agility and adaptability — this fundamental shift is called ‘outside-in IT’ and is a competitive necessity for every IT leader hoping to deliver digital experiences faster and better,” said Bryan Kirschner, director of Apigee Institute.

Apigee defined those that exceeded expectations across all its five measures as “App Masters” and it’s this category that is more open to working with external parties as well as embracing the cloud.

App Masters don’t just use external resources due to the added value it provides and 78 per cent stated that access to technical or project management expertise was an “extremely important” reason to turn to them.

85 per cent of App Masters are currently replacing legacy components with public or private cloud alternatives with a further 83 per cent committed to leveraging cloud-based external resources wherever they meet needs.

In comparison, 18 per cent of the group that are having trouble deploying mobile apps see the strategic value of the cloud as extremely relevant to their organisation.

Apigee's survey, which was carried out in January 2014, asked 800 IT decision makers with over $500 million [£300 million] in annual revenue in 25 industries across the planet to produce the report.