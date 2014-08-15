Tech News Weekly podcast 31: NASA probe back from the dead, and the unhackable phone gets hacked

On this week's Tech News Weekly Podcast from ITProPortal, crowd funding is responsible for reviving an abandoned space probe, why the internet of things might be over-hyped, blackphone - the un-hackable phone gets hacked and why social media is being blamed for the increase in road accidents.

Joining Wayne in this week's Tech News Weekly are Paul Cooper, Alysia Judge, Tom Phelan and Aatif Sulleyman.

Articles discussed this week

Is the Internet of Things the most over-hyped technology ever?

Crowdsourcing brings NASA space probe back from the dead

Selfies, social media and smartphones blamed for spike in road traffic deaths: Young UK drivers worst behaved in Europe

Hacker exploits Android and roots Blackphone at DefCon conference