Today’s tech: EE force customers pay for customer service and Las Vegas cabs gamble on an Uber-beater

Warning: Factory reset does basically nothing to erase your data

The "factory reset" function on your Android device is pretty much useless when it comes to protecting yourself from identity fraud. In some of the cases all the reset function does is remove any means of getting to the data but leaving the information intact - the equivalent of removing all links to a webpage, but leaving it online.

Tesco's Hudl tablet was singled out as the worst at deleting data due to a flaw in the processor that powers the device. Tesco responded in typical neutral style, saying "Customers should always ensure all personal information is removed prior to giving away or selling any mobile device. To guarantee this, customers should use a data wipe program."

EE forces customers to pay 50p for swift customer service

Mobile network operator EE have come under serious fire today for an (arguably) logical solution to a problem that we've all faced. EE have announced plans to introduced a tiered customer service program forcing customers to pay 50p to get to the front of the call queue.

Furious EE customer Dave Millett released his frustration on Twitter: "EE answer to poor customer service, pay extra to jump the queue – much better than hiring more staff."

EE's scheme may prove less effective than intended with 97 per cent of ITProPortal readers answering "No" when asked "Would you pay 50p to skip the queue?"

Las Vegas cab companies beat Uber with rival app

Las Vegas limo and cab services have put their differences aside to beat Uber at their own game. A company called Integrity Vehicle Solutions have released "Ride Genie" which essentially works the same as Uber.

Uber have allegedly fired shots toward copycat apps, stating "This is not innovation — it's the same old model of hidden fees, long wait times and unreliable service dressed up under the guise of technology."