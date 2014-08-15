Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Apple's Tim Cook and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg get wet for ALS Ice Bucket Challenge [video]

Post

by

Mark Zuckerberg

.

Over the last couple of days, some of the most famous business leaders in the world have stepped up, gritted their teeth and tossed a load of iced water over their own heads.

Fortunately, they haven't finally succumbed to the numerous pressures of tech and lost their minds.

They've instead been taking part in something called the Ice Bucket Challenge, a campaign intended to raise money for people dealing with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's Disease – most commonly known as ALS.

According to the ALS Association, it is "a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to their death."

Victims caught in the latter stages of the disease can become completely paralysed before passing away.

People all over the world have been nominating each other to take part in the challenge. Nominees who decline to go ahead with said tipping have to pay $100 to the ALS Association.

It's a worthy cause and a brilliantly viral campaign, and plenty of famous faces have – whether enthusiastically or not – stepped up to the plate.

People say that you need an ice cold demeanour and nerves of steel to run a successful company. Check out the video clips above and below to see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple CEO Tim Cook prove their worth (and get cold and wet).

[Warning: Apple's clip is typically (and irritatingly) showy]