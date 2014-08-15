YouTube refreshes TV and games console app ahead of arrival on PS4

YouTube has finally delivered a big refresh to its app for TVs, set-top boxes and games consoles including a number of new features that should jump out at users immediately.

Related: Introductory guide to YouTube marketing

The changes, announced on its site, include the addition of a new Guide section as well as a smoother look for Channels and an easier way to watch your favourite content.

Anyone familiar with the video site’s web, smartphone and tablet offerings will be used to the UI and it fits Google’s styling across the company’s brand.

Xbox One owners will be the first to benefit from the changes and YouTube’s updated interface should start to pop up on other devices in the coming weeks that will include its first outing on the PlayStation 4.

When the app does launch on the PS4 it’s reported that among the features will be the chance for console owners to upload videos directly to YouTube, something that should pacify any criticisms on how long it has taken for the service to arrive on the console.

Turning up on the PS4 will boost the service’s popularity as well as its ad revenue given that the console has racked up 10 million global sales and is planning to enter China in the coming months.

Related: Mobile app of the day: YouTube Creator Studio

YouTube celebrated its ninth birthday earlier this summer and it has been a busy year for the site in so much as Google appointed a new head of the video service in February. Susan Wojcicki, once a senior VP of ads and commerce at Google, was responsible for 90 per cent of Google’s $50 billion [£30.1 billion] worth of revenue in 2012 and to say the service is in safe hands is an understatement.