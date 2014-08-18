LG set to unveil 34in Curved UltraWide Monitor at IFA 2014

LG is set to take the wraps off a new Curved UltraWide Monitor come the IFA show next month.

The 34in IPS display has an aspect ratio of 21:9, but obviously the selling point is the curve of the screen, something more traditionally associated with large screen TVs. The gentle curve is supposed to add more immersion and feeling of depth to the image – an almost 3D-like quality with the larger sets anyway, although any benefits are somewhat debatable.

Still, curves aside this looks like a high quality effort anyway, aimed at professional and home entertainment users. It has a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, built in 7W speakers for your film watching, and connectivity is impressive with Thunderbolt 2 on board. A "remarkable" picture quality is promised, but we'll just have to see how the monitor shapes up in the flesh at IFA next month, and whether that claim bears out.

Hyoung-sei Park, head of the IT Business Division at LG Home Entertainment Company, commented: "Many people spend more time in front of computer monitors than they do in front of TV sets and yet the industry's biggest monitor manufacturers don't seem to innovate at the same pace as TV manufacturers... That's why we're particularly proud to be introducing at IFA the world's first 21:9 Curved UltraWide monitor with a curved IPS display which delivers a wide 178-degree viewing angle for an immersive viewing experience."

LG has several other monitors it'll be showing off alongside this one, including its Digital Cinema 4K Monitor (which has a 31in screen and a resolution of 4,096 x 2,160) designed to display 4K content in its full glory, with a wide viewing angle and the ability to reproduce 99 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour space.

The 24GM77, a gaming monitor, will also be unveiled with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of less than 1ms. A Black Stabiliser feature will apparently offer consistent black levels, too (so we shouldn't be seeing any washed-out greys here).

There's something for pretty much everyone here, then – roll on IFA...