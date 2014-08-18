Mobile app of the day: Movie Maker 8.1

First off, don't even look at this app if your handset is not running Windows Phone 8.1. There's a clue in the name – Movie Maker 8.1 – meaning that this app will only run on the very latest version of the Windows Phone operating system.

Right, now that's out of the way, what do you get with Movie Maker 8.1? A huge amount, actually. 79 pence gets you the basic app, and then there are various in-app purchases that add effects, transitions, sound effects, music and sharing features. To get the most out of this app you are quite probably going to need some of those in-app purchases.

Before splashing out more than 79 pence, though, you can try a lot of stuff such as splicing bits and pieces together, adding spoken comments or other live audio to your movies, adding audio tracks, adding titles. And you can get movies off your handset by sending them to OneDrive or an SD card. I want to say that video editing on your PC will be a lot easier, but I also want to say that there's a lot going on here to make Movie Maker 8.1 worth a look.

Click here to download Movie Maker 8.1 for Windows Phone.

Product: Movie Maker 8.1

OS: Windows Phone 8.1

Price: £0.79