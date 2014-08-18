Hyprocrite alert: Rupert Murdoch ripped to pieces on Twitter after laughable update about Google and NSA

Rupert Murdoch has incurred the wrath of the online community after publishing an ever-so-hypocritical tweet about privacy.

The media mogul took to the micro-blogging site yesterday, writing simply, "NSA privacy invasion bad, but nothing compared to Google."

Fair enough, some might say. Google has a lot of information on all of us, and famously made this statement about Gmail last year: "Just as a sender of a letter to a business colleague cannot be surprised that the recipient's assistant opens the letter, people who use web-based email today cannot be surprised if their emails are processed by the recipient's [email provider] in the course of delivery."

On the other hand, however, the NSA is guilty of illegally intercepting data and infiltrating infrastructure for its own means. While the organisation repeatedly claims its actions defend US citizens from "terrorists", there is far too much evidence out there that shows it is working dishonestly and far beyond its remit.

Yet Barack Obama and David Cameron continue to defend the snooping operations.

Whatever your opinion, it's impossible to ignore the irony of the situation.

Murdoch, the man behind the News of the World - which had been routinely hacking telephones for stories (and has been the subject of one of the biggest legal cases of the century) - is calling out others for their lack of respect for privacy.

Needless to say, none of this was lost on Twitter users.

One responded with "Rupert discussing privacy and the Murdoch empire history of telephone recording is rich," while another went for, "The extreme irony could tip me over the edge."

Some people would be better served keeping their mouths shut.