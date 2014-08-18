Samsung extends Olympic Games partnership to Tokyo 2020

Samsung’s participation in the Olympic Games is set to continue after it signed a new agreement with the International Olympic Committee until 2020.

Related: The tech behind the 2012 Olympic Games

The new agreement sees the South Korean company continue its tenure as the Worldwide Olympic Partner for Wireless Communications Equipment and covers all Olympic Games until the 2020 Summer Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan.

“Samsung [also] supports the operations of each Games by providing leading wireless telecommunications and technology equipment. In addition, Samsung’s technologies and global marketing reach will engage fans around the world with the Olympic values and the Olympic Movement,” stated Thomas Bach, IOC president.

Importantly, the partnership covers the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games and 2020 Olympic Games that take place in the bullish Asian market with the former in its home country.

The Wireless Communications Equipment category has been expanded recently and now includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers and other computing equipment and desktop printers.

“We are proud to extend our involvement as it is meaningful to us to inspire people through the passion that lies behind the Games and contribute to creating a smarter Olympic Games,” said Younghee Lee, executive VP of global marketing, IT and mobile at Samsung.

The company also plays a significant role in The Olympic Partner [TOP] that generates funding to support the staging of each Olympic Games and also assists every single National Olympic Committee around the globe.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S3 smartphone is official London 2012 Olympic Games handset

Samsung has been involved in the Olympic Games since 1988 when it became a local sponsor of the Seoul Olympic Games that took place in South Korea’s capital city. That partnership grew and resulted in Samsung becoming the Wireless Communications Equipment Worldwide Olympic partners at the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympic Games, a position it hasn’t relinquished since.

Image Credit: Flickr (Jon Osborne)