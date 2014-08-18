WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hints that he's set to leave Ecuador Embassy: Denies rumours of heart and lung problems

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Julian Assange said that he would "soon" be leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in London, which has been his place of refuge for over two years.

In a statement that seems to have raised more questions than answers, he didn't clarify as to exactly when he might be leaving, but did add that it was "probably not" for the reasons reported in UK newspapers.

Read more: An in-depth look at Julian Assange's discussion of the global information order at SXSW 2014

This refers to widespread rumours that Assange is suffering from heart and lung problems that require hospital treatment.

He said, "As you can imagine, being detained in various ways in this country without charge for four years and in this embassy for two years which has no outside area, therefore no sunlight... it is an environment in which any healthy person would find themselves soon enough with certain difficulties they would have to manage."

Assange appeared alongside the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino, who spoke of "two years of great uncertainty and a lack of legal protection."

He added: "It is time to free Julian Assange. It is time for his human rights to finally be respected."

Read more: 10 ways to avoid a Wikileaks or NSA-style data breach

The 43-year-old Australian was first placed under investigation by American authorities in 2010 after WikiLeaks published leaked military and diplomatic documents.

He also faces allegations of sexual assault in Sweden involving two different women, with an arrest warrant still in place since he was granted political asylum in 2012.