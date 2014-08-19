Centre for Disease Control selects Dell for technology services

When you think of a computer virus, you typically picture software that wreaks havoc on your PC. Hell, there is an entire industry built around Windows viruses. Sure, there are viruses for OS X and Linux, but they are quite rare comparatively.

However, pairing the words "computer" and "virus" can mean something else too. You see, computers and technology are important tools to fight against real viruses, such as Ebola, which is currently causing much pain and suffering. The United States has a body called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government health agency, to investigate these outbreaks. Luckily, the USA government is not going to some third-rate company for its technology needs -- au contraire. Today, Dell announces that it will be providing its services to the CDC.

"Dell Services announced today that it has been selected to provide the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with comprehensive IT infrastructure, application and user support services. Under a five-year, £72+ million, Information Technology Infrastructure Support Services (ITISS) contract, Dell and the CDC will extend their 11-year relationship to drive efficiencies and ensure that CDC scientists and administrators have the high levels of IT support they require to protect America from health, safety and security threats", says Dell.

The company further explains, "The Dell Services Federal Government group will provide the CDC with IT infrastructure services that support its vision of IT serving an enabling role in achieving agency goals. Maintaining this edge in an era of information explosion is critical to the CDC. The CDC has developed strategies to use information technology to effectively and efficiently facilitate the mission, while protecting the integrity and confidentially of its information data resources. Dell will provide timely, comprehensive, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to ensure mission and programme accomplishment".

Regardless of your opinion of the USA government or its bureaucracies, you must admit that the CDC is one of the most significant. Ultimately, the most important thing we have is our health, right? The fact that technology is being used for things other than taking selfies and video-gaming is quite comforting actually, and choosing Dell seems to be a great choice.

Image Credit: Dario Lo Presti / Shutterstock