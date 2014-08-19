Deal: NVIDIA GTX 750 TI graphics card only £92.99

The Brand new Palit StormX series is equipped with solid capacitors, ferrite core chokes, and an improved PWM design. It brings you even better performance and thermal solutions than all of its predecessors. The Palit GTX 750 Ti StormX OC also provides 5 per cent up performance and gives you the gaming horsepower to take on today's most demanding titles in full 1080p HD.

Memory Amount - 2048MB

Memory Interface - 128bit

DRAM Type - GDDR5

Graphics Clock Base Clock : 1085MHz / Boost Clock : 1163MHz

Memory Clock - 2750MHz (DDR 5500MHz)

CUDA Cores - 640

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) - 88

NVIDIA 3D Vision Ready

Get the deal here

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.