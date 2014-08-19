Offensive Greggs logo displayed by Google search

Does Google have it in for Greggs? Search for the bakery chain and all seems normal, until you notice that the slogan probably isn't what the company intended for the web.

The offending joke, in rather bad taste, pokes fun at Greggs' cheap prices and a certain perception of its consumer base.

This is most likely an error in Google's database owing to the blindness of the search engine's algorithms, rather than an attack on the chain.

The information displayed in the right hand column is taken from numerous sources, one of which is a website called Uncyclopedia. This Wikipedia parody accounts for the provenance of the controversial image.

Greggs' reaction on Twitter has been good-humoured. The company is currently "waiting for the kind folks at Google to fix it!!"

Silly billies indeed. Google it now before it's fixed!

