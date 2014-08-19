Groupon overhauls UK website and apps to prove it isn’t just about daily deals

Groupon has completely overhauled its UK website and mobile offerings to reflect its choice to move away from a reliance on daily deals and take on a more ecommerce-centric approach.

The new site, which first rolled out in the US way back in November 2013, has a white background as opposed to Groupon’s signature lime green complexion and adds more emphasis to the deals on goods available via the service.

“In the four years since Groupon launched in the UK, the number and variety of deals have grown rapidly,” said Tamer Tamar, senior VP, Groupon EMEA. “Groupon UK has added thousands of new deals across local, product and travel in the last year alone. Our new site and mobile apps mean you can quickly find exactly what you want to do or buy, anytime, anywhere.”

Some of the highlights of the new website include a new search bar at the top of the page that features type-ahead suggestions to help customers secure the best deals as well as search filters that make it even easier to find the right items.

Images are now displayed differently thanks to a new carousel on each merchant’s page and deal collections bring together products based on certain times of year such as Christmas.

Market Picks, meanwhile, is the fruit of a partnership between Groupon Getaways and the Expedia Affiliate Network to give customers the chance to take advantage of significant deals on hotels. Any customers that book using the service get five per cent back in Groupon Credit that can be spent on any other deal on the site.

The iPhone and Android apps have also been updated with a new Nearby tab to show details of deals in the vicinity and the search bar gives users the chance to easily find marketplace deals.

Five million of Groupon's 53.2 million users are in the UK and chief executive Eric Lefkofsky recently described the period to 30 June as a "record quarter" for the company and it's hoped the new site roll out will trigger another pleasing period for the company.