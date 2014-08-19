HP Stream 14 adds to Microsoft Windows 8.1’s range of Google Chromebook killers

HP is the latest to try its hand at eating away Google Chromebook’s market share with a low-end laptop that adds to what could be a growing band of cheaper Windows machines.

Details of the HP Stream 14 were leaked in the form of an official data sheet uncovered by Mobile Geeks and the laptop carries a number of comparable features that Chromebook customers have become used to.

It has a 14in display with a 1,366 x 768 resolution, an AMD A4 Micro-6400T quad-core chip clocked at 1.0GHz, 2GB of RAM as well as 32GB or 64GB of onboard flash memory that can be extended using the SDXC card slot.

The machine comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as standard in addition to three USB ports, an HDMI out, four speakers that support Beats audio and a webcam as well as Windows 8.1 onboard.

In much the same way that Google's Chromebook are tied to Google Drive cloud storage, the HP Stream 14 has 100GB of OneDrive storage free for two years after which users will have to pay a subscription.

When it comes to price it’s expected that HP will bring it in at around $199 [£119] and the news that HP has been enlisted by Microsoft to debut a low-cost machine makes it the second such supplier to do.

That’s because earlier today Lenovo confirmed the release of the B50-30 that has a larger 15.4in screen, runs on what could be the same adapted version of Windows 8.1 and costs £229.

Both are targeting Google’s low-end Chromebook line that has carved out a market for itself that will be worth some 5.2 million units by the end of 2014 and then 14.4 million by 2017.