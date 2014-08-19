Lenovo targets Google Chromebook with cheapest-ever laptop for just £229

Lenovo has its sights set on the Google Chromebook market with a new Windows 8.1 laptop that comes in at just £229 and is the company’s cheapest laptop ever.

The Lenovo B50-30 has a 15.6in HD display that fits inside a body that is just 1in in height with a sleek and slim approach obviously a considerable part of Lenovo’s thinking.

“We are really excited about Lenovo’s latest laptop. It’s the most affordable full-spec laptop we’ve ever created and easily handles complex daily tasks. Design aesthetics were a key consideration when building this new product and we’ve been conscious to also incorporate winning design points from other Lenovo products into the B50-30,” stated Ken Chan, senior product marketing manager, Lenovo.

In addition to the HD display, the device has an Intel Celeron 2830 processor clocked at 2.16GHz as well as 4GB of DDR3 RAM and the device runs on the Windows 8.1 with Bing OS that sets all web browser standards to Microsoft’s search engine – something that can be changed.

There is also a number of ports including VGA, HDMI, RJ45, two USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.0 port as well as a DVD/CD rewriter. Extra storage can be added on with an SD card slot and there is Bluetooth connectivity that all means a raft of external peripherals can easily be added.

Prices start at £229 and rise depending on the level of internal storage that is required by the user and Lenovo hopes the price is low enough to eat up some of Chromebook’s share.

Chromebook sales are still only forecast to hit around 5.2 million units by the end of this year and 14.4 million by 2017 with many of those sales to educational institutions.