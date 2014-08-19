Remember Flappy Bird? Its Swing Copters iOS sequel will ruin your life all over again

Launching on iOS and Android, it's safe to say that no one - not even Vietnamese video game developer Dong Nguyen - could have predicted the atomic popularity of Flappy Bird in early 2014. Seven months after the game was pulled, however, Nguyen has finally released a sequel: Swing Copters.

Swing Copters boasts a nearly identical visual style, and very similar mechanics to its Flappy gaming sibling. Tapping the screen will swing your character left or right, thus avoiding obstacles as it floats upwards on the screen.

Read more: How to get a high score on Flappy Bird

The mobile game will launch as a free-to-play title this week (though you can pay £69p to remove adverts if you want.) Nguyen has confirmed via Twitter that Swing Copters will launch on iOS and Android smartphones.

The original Flappy Bird game was released in May 2013, but at its peak in early 2014 it had racked up an impressive count of more than 50 million players. Nguyen swiftly moved it from the app stores in February, sparking worldwide outrage as addicted gamers scrabbled to get hold of smartphones loaded with the game.

At the time, Nguyen cited the pressure of success as reason for the pull. "I am sorry 'Flappy Bird' users, 22 hours from now, I will take 'Flappy Bird' down. I cannot take this anymore," he tweeted.

The result was that in a single 24 hour period in February, 95 Flappy Bird clones were released for iOS alone.

Read more: Flappy Bird latest: Game over as creator downs popular iOS app

Swing Copters takes some of the best elements of Flappy Bird, but flips them. For instance, Flappy Bird was a horizontal side-scrolling game, but Swing Copters scrolls vertically with players avoiding moving hammers as well as static platforms.

In short, it looks to be a lot harder. Check out the gameplay trailer above to see what we mean.