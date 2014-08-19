Today’s Tech: Google hates Greggs, Facebook users finally get satire and Police Officers embarrass themselves on social media

Greggs gets pie on face

Offensive Greggs logo displayed by Google search

Something went wrong with Google's image algorithm today, with the search engine displaying the "Greggs" logo with an obscene addition. When users searched the term "Greggs," the results displayed the bakery chain's famous blue and orange logo with "Providing s**t to scum for over 70 years" written underneath it.

The issue is likely due to Google's image crawling algorithm being unable to differentiate between the parody logo and real one.

[Not Satire] People can't tell difference between joke and non-joke

Facebook to flag satire after users get enraged over nothing

Facebook have begun a "small test" that displays "[Satire]" next to stories from sites like the Onion [link] or the Daily Mash [link] to alert people that what they are reading isn't real. The social media giant explained the move because "we received feedback that people wanted a clearer way to distinguish satirical articles from others in these units."

We hope you don't need help distinguishing if this story is [Satire] or not

Bobby Bloopers

Hundreds of UK Police Officers investigated for embarrassing social media blunders

Hundreds of UK police officers have been investigated for breaching social media guidelines, and have been found to have made homophobic, racist and "religiously aggressive" comments.

Nine per cent of the cases investigated have ended in resignation, dismissal or retirement. The majority of cases were dealt with by giving the offending officers advice on social media conduct.

Chief Constable Alex Marshall, chief executive of the College of Policing, said: "People working in policing must always be mindful of the high standards that the public expect from us."