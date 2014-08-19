Tom Hanks' typewriter app tops Apple Store charts

Not content with being an Oscar-winning actor, Tom Hanks has now co-developed the number one app on Apple's iTunes Store.

His typewriter app, dubbed Hanx Writer, comes in three versions for the iPad, with the simplest model available to download for free. The star, known for prominent roles in Saving Private Ryan, Captain Phillips and other successful films, said that he was inspired to create the software after his own experience working with a real typewriter.

"In the late '70's, I bought a typewriter – portable enough for world travel and sturdy enough to survive decades of ten-fingered beatings. I've since acquired many more – each different in design, action, and sound. Each one stamps into paper a permanent trail of imagination through keys, hammers, cloth and dye – a softer version of chiselling words into stone," he said on the app's intro page.

"I write without caring about typeovers, XXXX'd out words, goofy syntax, and bad spelling because the feel and sound of a typewriter is satisfying in ways that couldn't be matched. - Until now!

"Behold, Hanx Writer - the app that provides the ease and speed of an iPad with the sound and pace of a manual typewriter. With Hanx Writer, you'll hear the rhythm of your work with SHOOK SHOOK or FITT-FITT. You can rely on a DELETE key to correct your typos, or turn that off. Be bold and fearless!"

Hanx Writer, for its all old-school charm, will still allow users to email, print or share their documents, as well as save them for future revision. An enhanced version is also available for £1.99 which will include additional colours, support for saving multiple documents and the option of building title pages.

The Hollywood actor developed the app, which is available on iPads running iOS 7.0 and above, alongside development studio Hitcents.